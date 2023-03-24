The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) take on the Utah Jazz (35-37) as 9.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Bucks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bucks 118 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Jazz

  • Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (236.5)
  • The Jazz's .556 ATS win percentage (40-32-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .542 mark (39-28-5 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Utah is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 5-9 ATS record Milwaukee puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.
  • Utah and its opponents have gone over the total 58.3% of the time this season (42 out of 72). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (34 out of 72).
  • The Bucks have an .814 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (48-11) this season, better than the .474 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-20).

Bucks Performance Insights

  • Milwaukee has a top-five defense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 112.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks ninth with 116.4 points scored per contest.
  • The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per contest.
  • The Bucks have a 36.6% three-point percentage this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 14.8 treys per contest (fourth-best).
  • Milwaukee has taken 55.2% two-pointers and 44.8% three-pointers this season. Of the team's baskets, 65.2% are two-pointers and 34.8% are three-pointers.

