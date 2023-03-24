The Utah Jazz (35-37), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Vivint Arena, go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (52-20). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Jazz matchup.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI

SportsNet RM and BSWI Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Bucks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 116.4 points per game to rank ninth in the league while allowing 112.1 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +313 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz put up 117.4 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.4 per contest (22nd in NBA). They have a -4 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 233.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 229.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has put together a 41-28-3 record against the spread this season.

Utah is 40-31-1 ATS this year.

Bucks and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +320 +145 - Jazz +100000 +70000 +750

