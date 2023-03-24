Bobby Portis will hope to make a difference for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

In a 130-94 win over the Spurs (his previous action) Portis produced 19 points and 10 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Portis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 13.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.6 8.4 Assists -- 1.6 0.8 PRA 22.5 25.1 22.6 PR 21.5 23.5 21.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Bobby Portis has made 5.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 6.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Portis' Bucks average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 117.4 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Jazz allow 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.2 assists per contest.

The Jazz are the 13th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 30 22 14 1 2 0 0

