Khris Middleton plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Middleton, in his last time out, had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 118-111 win over the Raptors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Middleton's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 14.8 16.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.7 Assists 5.5 4.8 6.3 PRA 29.5 23.7 27.8 PR 23.5 18.9 21.5 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.0



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Spurs

Middleton has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Middleton is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Middleton's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.1 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Spurs allow 122 points per game, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.4 assists per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Khris Middleton vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2021 33 19 5 5 2 0 3 10/23/2021 35 28 2 3 2 0 2

