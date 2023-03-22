Joe Ingles' Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ingles, in his previous game (March 19 win against the Raptors) put up six points and five assists.

Below, we look at Ingles' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Joe Ingles Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.1 10.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.7 PRA -- 13.5 17.7 PR 11.5 10.3 14 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.8



Joe Ingles Insights vs. the Spurs

Ingles is responsible for taking 3.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.6 per game.

He's taken 4.5 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingles' Bucks average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122 points per contest, which is the worst in the NBA.

On the boards, the Spurs are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Spurs give up 26.4 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Joe Ingles vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2021 32 17 3 3 4 0 0 12/17/2021 25 5 2 4 1 1 1

