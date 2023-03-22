The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) on March 22, 2023.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Bucks Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bucks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
  • Milwaukee is 18-3 when it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.
  • The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 16th.
  • The Bucks average 5.7 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Spurs allow (122).
  • Milwaukee has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 122 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Bucks are averaging 119.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively Milwaukee has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 112.4 points per game, compared to 112.3 when playing on the road.
  • The Bucks are making 14.8 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Goran Dragic Out Knee
Meyers Leonard Out Calf
Jae Crowder Out Calf

