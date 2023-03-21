Tuesday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (21-14) and Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) going head to head at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 70, Wisconsin 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-6.1)

Oregon (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 133.5

Oregon is 14-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 13-16-0 ATS record. The Ducks are 16-14-0 and the Badgers are 14-15-0 in terms of going over the point total. Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while Wisconsin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers put up 65.7 points per game (321st in college basketball) while giving up 64 per outing (33rd in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Wisconsin ranks 305th in college basketball at 29.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 fewer than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Wisconsin makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (113th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.3% from beyond the arc (170th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.7%.

Wisconsin has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 7.9 per game (first in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

