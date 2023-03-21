Wisconsin vs. Oregon: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
The Oregon Ducks (21-14) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has compiled a 14-17-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.
- Oregon has compiled a 17-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 18 out of the Ducks' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.
