The Oregon Ducks (21-14) look to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Game Info

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • This season, Wisconsin has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.1% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 305th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 75th.
  • The Badgers put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 66.4 the Ducks give up to opponents.
  • Wisconsin is 14-8 when giving up fewer than 71 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Wisconsin averages 66.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 67.9.
  • The Badgers allow 60.7 points per game at home, and 72.2 away.
  • Wisconsin sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (32.7%).

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 Ohio State L 65-57 United Center
3/14/2023 Bradley W 81-62 Kohl Center
3/19/2023 Liberty W 75-71 Kohl Center
3/21/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

