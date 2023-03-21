The Oregon Ducks (21-14) look to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, Wisconsin has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.1% from the field.

The Badgers are the 305th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 75th.

The Badgers put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 66.4 the Ducks give up to opponents.

Wisconsin is 14-8 when giving up fewer than 71 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

At home, Wisconsin averages 66.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 67.9.

The Badgers allow 60.7 points per game at home, and 72.2 away.

Wisconsin sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (32.7%).

Wisconsin Schedule