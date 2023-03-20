Milwaukee vs. Charlotte: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) and the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) hit the court at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloSports. The game has no set line.
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Milwaukee Betting Records & Stats
- In Milwaukee's 30 games with a set total, 17 have hit the over (56.7%).
- So far this season, the Panthers have compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.
- Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.7% of the time, five% more often than Milwaukee (15-14-0) this year.
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Milwaukee
|78.6
|145.3
|74.1
|136.6
|146.6
|Charlotte
|66.7
|145.3
|62.5
|136.6
|129.3
Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends
- Milwaukee is 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Panthers have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
- The 78.6 points per game the Panthers put up are 16.1 more points than the 49ers give up (62.5).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 62.5 points, it is 13-9 against the spread and 20-5 overall.
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Milwaukee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits
|Milwaukee
|Charlotte
|15-3
|Home Record
|11-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|5-8
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|11-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
