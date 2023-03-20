Monday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (19-14) and Milwaukee Panthers (22-11) going head-to-head at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of 49ers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on March 20.

The game has no line set.

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 73, Milwaukee 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-5.1)

Charlotte (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Milwaukee is 15-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Charlotte's 17-13-0 ATS record. The Panthers are 17-12-0 and the 49ers are 13-17-0 in terms of going over the point total. Milwaukee has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Charlotte has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game (scoring 78.6 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 74.1 per outing to rank 295th in college basketball) and have a +148 scoring differential overall.

Milwaukee wins the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.2 per outing.

Milwaukee makes 8 three-pointers per game (103rd in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (156th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from deep.

The Panthers average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (187th in college basketball), and allow 88.2 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball).

Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 14.4 (343rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (120th in college basketball).

