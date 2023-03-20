Monday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (28-6) and Green Bay Phoenix (28-5) squaring off at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 67-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their last game on Thursday, the Phoenix earned an 84-52 victory over Niagara.

Green Bay vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Green Bay vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 67, Green Bay 65

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix captured their signature win of the season on February 23 by claiming a 64-49 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, the No. 63-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Falcons have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (nine).

Green Bay has 18 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 63) on February 23

82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 63) on January 14

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 80) on December 18

73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 116) on November 18

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 120) on December 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Green Bay Performance Insights