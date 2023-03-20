Having won five straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/12/2023 Blackhawks Avalanche 3-2 CHI 10/12/2022 Avalanche Blackhawks 5-2 COL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 242 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 173 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 69 20 13 33 26 30 55.6% Seth Jones 59 10 21 31 54 44 - Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Andreas Athanasiou 68 14 13 27 38 46 41.1% Philipp Kurashev 68 9 16 25 23 42 44.1%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 188 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 221 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players