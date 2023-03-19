Sunday's game that pits the Liberty Flames (27-8) against the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) at has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Liberty, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at TBA on March 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue:

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 68, Wisconsin 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-3.4)

Liberty (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 131.9

Liberty is 16-13-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 13-16-0 ATS record. The Flames are 13-16-0 and the Badgers are 14-15-0 in terms of hitting the over. Liberty has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 games. Wisconsin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.4 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (30th in college basketball).

Wisconsin is 302nd in the nation at 29.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 fewer than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Wisconsin knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc (141st in college basketball). It is making two more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 31.8%.

Wisconsin has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 7.9 (first in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (214th in college basketball).

