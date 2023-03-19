The Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) take on the Liberty Flames (27-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Liberty Moneyline

Wisconsin vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.

Liberty is 19-13-0 ATS this year.

In the Flames' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

