The Stetson Hatters (17-13) and the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Panthers games have hit the over in 17 out of 29 opportunities (58.6%).

Milwaukee has a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Stetson (15-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 10.8% more often than Milwaukee (15-14-0) this year.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 76.6 154.9 73.3 147.1 140.3 Milwaukee 78.3 154.9 73.8 147.1 146.6

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

Milwaukee is 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Panthers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Panthers put up five more points per game (78.3) than the Hatters allow their opponents to score (73.3).

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Milwaukee is 11-7 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 15-9-0 17-7-0 Milwaukee 15-14-0 17-12-0

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits

Stetson Milwaukee 9-3 Home Record 15-3 7-9 Away Record 6-7 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.