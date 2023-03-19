Sunday's contest that pits the Stetson Hatters (17-13) against the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at Ocean Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-74 in favor of Stetson. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 19.

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 77, Milwaukee 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-2.8)

Stetson (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Stetson has put together a 15-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Milwaukee is 15-14-0. The Hatters are 17-7-0 and the Panthers are 17-12-0 in terms of hitting the over. Stetson has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Milwaukee has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers' +144 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per outing (286th in college basketball).

Milwaukee is 16th in college basketball at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Milwaukee knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 35.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Milwaukee has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball), 1.9 more than the 12.7 it forces (120th in college basketball).

