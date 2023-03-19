The Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) face the Stetson Hatters (17-13) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • This season, Milwaukee has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.
  • The Hatters are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 35th.
  • The Panthers' 78.3 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 73.3 the Hatters give up.
  • Milwaukee has a 15-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • Milwaukee is putting up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.3).
  • At home, the Panthers concede 70.1 points per game. Away, they give up 77.5.
  • Milwaukee sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Cleveland State W 81-72 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
3/2/2023 Wright State W 87-70 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
3/6/2023 Cleveland State L 93-80 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
3/19/2023 Stetson - Ocean Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.