The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) play in the NCAA Tournament second round, both looking to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket when they meet on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 5:15 PM. Marquette is a 3.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -3.5 139.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In 22 games this season, Marquette and its opponents have gone over 139.5 total points.

The average point total in Marquette's outings this year is 150.2, 10.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 20-11-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Marquette has won 17 out of the 18 games, or 94.4%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Marquette has won 15 of its 16 games, or 93.8%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Marquette.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 22 71% 79.9 150.2 70.3 137.5 149.9 Michigan State 13 44.8% 70.3 150.2 67.2 137.5 137.4

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette has gone 10-0 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Three of Golden Eagles' last 10 games have hit the over.

The 79.9 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 12.7 more points than the Spartans give up (67.2).

Marquette has a 16-9 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-11-0 11-9 15-16-0 Michigan State 15-14-0 5-5 16-13-0

Marquette vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits

Marquette Michigan State 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

