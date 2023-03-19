The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) are favored by 2.5 points against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 2-7 East Region bracket contest, which tips off at 5:15 PM on CBS. The point total is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -2.5 140.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 140.5 points 22 times.

The average total in Marquette's games this year is 150.2, 9.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 20-11-0 against the spread this season.

Marquette has won 17, or 94.4%, of the 18 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Marquette has won 15 of its 16 games, or 93.8%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Marquette.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 22 71% 79.9 150.2 70.3 137.5 149.9 Michigan State 13 44.8% 70.3 150.2 67.2 137.5 137.4

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles have gone over the total three times.

The Golden Eagles record 79.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 67.2 the Spartans allow.

Marquette has a 16-9 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-11-0 11-9 15-16-0 Michigan State 15-14-0 5-6 16-13-0

Marquette vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits

Marquette Michigan State 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

