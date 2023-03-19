The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) will take to the court against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Marquette is a 2.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 5:15 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 140.5.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -2.5 140.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in 22 of 31 games this season.

Marquette's games this year have an average point total of 150.2, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 20-11-0 this season.

This season, Marquette has won 17 out of the 18 games, or 94.4%, in which it has been favored.

Marquette has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Marquette, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 22 71% 79.9 150.2 70.3 137.5 149.9 Michigan State 13 44.8% 70.3 150.2 67.2 137.5 137.4

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette has gone 10-0 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Golden Eagles' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Golden Eagles score 79.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 67.2 the Spartans give up.

When Marquette scores more than 67.2 points, it is 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-11-0 11-9 15-16-0 Michigan State 15-14-0 5-6 16-13-0

Marquette vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits

Marquette Michigan State 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

