The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) on Sunday at 5:15 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 42% the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 42% from the field, it is 24-4 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 157th.

The Golden Eagles record 12.7 more points per game (79.9) than the Spartans allow (67.2).

Marquette has a 24-5 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Marquette has fared better at home this season, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Golden Eagles are allowing 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).

When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette has fared better when playing at home this season, draining 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Marquette Schedule