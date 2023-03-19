Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Michigan State Spartans at Nationwide Arena at 5:15 PM ET features the Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek and the Spartans' A.J Hoggard as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Marquette's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Marquette defeated Vermont 78-61. With 19 points, Kam Jones was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kam Jones 19 4 2 1 0 3 Oso Ighodaro 14 5 5 0 1 0 David Joplin 12 2 3 0 0 2

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek leads the Golden Eagles at 7.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 13.1 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.

Oso Ighodaro paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.9), and also posts 11.5 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jones leads the Golden Eagles with 15.1 points per contest and 2 assists, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper puts up 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

David Joplin averages 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 40% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)