The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Michigan State Spartans are slated to play in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 5:15 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Tyler Kolek and A.J Hoggard are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette's Last Game

Marquette was victorious in its previous game versus Vermont, 78-61, on Friday. Kam Jones led the way with 19 points, and also had four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kam Jones 19 4 2 1 0 3 Oso Ighodaro 14 5 5 0 1 0 David Joplin 12 2 3 0 0 2

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek leads the Golden Eagles at 7.5 assists per contest, while also posting 4.1 rebounds and 13.1 points. He is third in the country in assists.

Oso Ighodaro averages a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 11.5 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 65.9% from the field.

Jones leads the Golden Eagles with 15.1 points per game and 2 assists, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is posting 12.4 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

David Joplin is averaging 9.4 points, 0.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)