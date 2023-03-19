The NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Sunday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles against the Michigan State Spartans at 5:15 PM ET. The Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek and the Spartans' A.J Hoggard are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette's Last Game

Marquette was victorious in its previous game against Vermont, 78-61, on Friday. Kam Jones was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kam Jones 19 4 2 1 0 3 Oso Ighodaro 14 5 5 0 1 0 David Joplin 12 2 3 0 0 2

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek leads the Golden Eagles at 7.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 13.1 points. He is third in college basketball in assists.

Oso Ighodaro is tops on the Golden Eagles at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 3.3 assists and 11.5 points.

Jones leads the Golden Eagles with 15.1 points per game and 2 assists, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is posting 12.4 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

David Joplin averages 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

