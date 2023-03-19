Sunday's contest at Nationwide Arena has the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (20-12) at 5:15 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-70 win for Marquette, so expect a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Michigan State projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Marquette. The total is listed at 139.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -3.5

Marquette -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -160, Michigan State +135

Marquette vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Michigan State (+3.5)



Michigan State (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Marquette is 20-11-0 against the spread this season compared to Michigan State's 15-14-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 15-16-0 and the Spartans are 16-13-0. The two teams combine to score 150.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's total. Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 games, while Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +335 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (19th in college basketball) and give up 70.3 per contest (185th in college basketball).

The 28.4 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 333rd in college basketball, and are 4.1 fewer than the 32.5 its opponents collect per contest.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) while shooting 35.1% from deep (124th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 35.1%.

The Golden Eagles' 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 89.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 128th in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (41st in college basketball play), 4.3 fewer than the 14.7 it forces on average (32nd in college basketball).

