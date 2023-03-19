Marquette vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday at 5:15 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup.
Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-2.5)
|141.5
|-155
|+130
|DraftKings
|Marquette (-3)
|141.5
|-145
|+125
Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Marquette has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 33 games have gone over the point total.
- Michigan State has covered 15 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1500), Marquette is 10th-best in the country. It is two spots below that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have improved from +16000 at the start of the season to +1500, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.
- Marquette has a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
