The Toronto Raptors (35-36) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) on March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Raptors allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 49.1% from the field, it is 18-4 overall.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.

The Bucks average just 4.1 more points per game (116.2) than the Raptors allow (112.1).

Milwaukee is 36-7 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 119.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 112.8 points per contest.

Defensively Milwaukee has been worse at home this year, ceding 112.4 points per game, compared to 112.3 when playing on the road.

The Bucks are making 14.8 treys per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries