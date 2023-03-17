How to Watch the NC State vs. Princeton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed NC State Wolfpack (20-11) take the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (23-5) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up just 3.1 more points per game (65.6) than the Wolfpack give up (62.5).
- When it scores more than 62.5 points, Princeton is 16-1.
- NC State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.
- The Wolfpack put up 18.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers give up (52.5).
- NC State has an 18-9 record when scoring more than 52.5 points.
- Princeton is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Wolfpack are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (44.4%).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 68-63
|Reynolds Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Syracuse
|W 83-58
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 66-60
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|W 71-52
|Palestra
|3/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 60-47
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/11/2023
|Harvard
|W 54-48
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
