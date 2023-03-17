The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45 PM. Marquette is favored by 10.5 points in the contest, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -10.5 143.5

Marquette vs Vermont Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles have gone 19-11-0 ATS this season.

Marquette has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

So far this year, Vermont has put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread.

The Catamounts have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.

Vermont has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 20 66.7% 79.9 152.9 70.6 137.2 150.1 Vermont 8 28.6% 73 152.9 66.6 137.2 136.9

Additional Marquette vs Vermont Insights & Trends

Marquette is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles have gone over the total four times.

Vermont has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in its past 10 games.

The Catamounts have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

The Golden Eagles put up 13.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Catamounts give up (66.6).

Marquette has a 16-9 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.

The Catamounts put up only 2.4 more points per game (73) than the Golden Eagles give up (70.6).

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Vermont is 10-4 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 19-11-0 4-6 15-15-0 Vermont 17-11-0 1-0 14-14-0

Marquette vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits

Marquette Vermont 16-1 Home Record 13-1 8-4 Away Record 9-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

