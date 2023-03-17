How to Watch Marquette vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) face off against the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 2:45 PM.
Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- Marquette has a 23-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 316th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 13.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Catamounts give up (66.6).
- Marquette has a 24-5 record when putting up more than 66.6 points.
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
- Vermont has compiled a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 280th.
- The Catamounts score only 2.4 more points per game (73) than the Golden Eagles allow (70.6).
- Vermont has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Marquette is posting 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it is in away games (79.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles are surrendering 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).
- Marquette is draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- At home Vermont is scoring 80 points per game, 10.8 more than it is averaging away (69.2).
- In 2022-23 the Catamounts are conceding 3.7 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than away (67.6).
- At home, Vermont sinks 8.9 trifectas per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (35.9%).
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 72-70
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|UConn
|W 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Xavier
|W 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|NJIT
|W 84-57
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/7/2023
|Binghamton
|W 79-57
|Costello Athletic Center
|3/11/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 72-59
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/17/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Nationwide Arena
