When the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and Vermont Catamounts (23-10) square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 2:45 PM ET, Tyler Kolek and Robin Duncan will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Vermont

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Marquette's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Marquette topped Xavier 65-51. With 20 points, Kolek was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Kolek 20 8 3 3 0 2 David Joplin 12 4 0 0 0 3 Kam Jones 11 5 4 1 1 0

Vermont's Last Game

In its most recent game, Vermont defeated UMass-Lowell on Saturday, 72-59. Dylan Penn scored a team-high 21 points (and contributed two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Penn 21 4 2 1 2 1 Matt Veretto 15 5 2 1 2 3 Finn Sullivan 14 7 3 4 1 3

Marquette Players to Watch

Kolek leads the Golden Eagles at 7.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 13.3 points. He is second in college basketball in assists.

Oso Ighodaro posts a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. In addition, he's registering 11.4 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 65.3% from the field.

Kam Jones paces the Golden Eagles with 15 points per contest and 2 assists, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper averages 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

David Joplin is averaging 9.3 points, 0.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Vermont Players to Watch

Duncan leads the Catamounts in rebounding (7.3 per game) and assists (4.4), and puts up 7.8 points. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Catamounts receive 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Finn Sullivan.

Penn is posting team highs in points (13.5 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is producing 3.1 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Aaron Deloney is posting 11.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Matt Veretto is putting up 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Marquette Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Kolek 18.1 4 7.2 2 0.1 1.5 Oso Ighodaro 10.4 5.8 3 0.5 1 0 Kam Jones 13.2 3.6 1.9 1.2 0.1 2.7 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 10 4.7 0.9 0.8 0.1 1 Stevie Mitchell 7.9 2.7 0.8 2.6 0.2 0.4

Vermont Top Performers (Last 10 Games)