The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (23-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45 PM. The contest airs on CBS.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup in this article.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Trends

Marquette has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season have hit the over.

Vermont has covered 18 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, 15 out of the Catamounts' 29 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

Marquette is 10th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Golden Eagles have experienced the 35th-biggest change this season, improving from +16000 at the beginning to +2000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

