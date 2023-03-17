The No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (26-6) and the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 11:30 AM. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Marquette vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 65 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 59.3 the Bulls give up.

Marquette has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 59.3 points.

South Florida is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 65 points.

The 71 points per game the Bulls score are 13.1 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (57.9).

South Florida is 26-3 when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Marquette has a 19-6 record when giving up fewer than 71 points.

The Bulls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (41.3%).

