Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) will try to beat the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 3:10 PM.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-3.5)
|130.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Iowa State (-4)
|131.5
|-175
|+150
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 16-16-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 11 out of the Cyclones' 32 games this season have hit the over.
- Pittsburgh has covered 22 times in 33 games with a spread this year.
- Panthers games have gone over the point total 21 out of 33 times this year.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), Iowa State is 22nd-best in the country. It is way below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cyclones have had the 38th-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the beginning to +7000.
- Iowa State has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Pittsburgh Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Panthers' national championship odds up from +60000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 20th-biggest change.
- Pittsburgh has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.