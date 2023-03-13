The Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) and the Sacramento Kings (40-26) are slated to play on Monday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, March 13

Monday, March 13 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks fell to the Warriors on Saturday, 125-116 in OT. Brook Lopez scored a team-high 19 points (and contributed one assist and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 19 7 1 1 5 1 Khris Middleton 19 3 5 4 0 3 Jrue Holiday 18 9 8 1 1 4

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is tops on the Bucks with 31.2 points per game (fourth in league) and 11.9 rebounds (third in league), while also averaging 5.5 assists.

Jrue Holiday paces his team in assists per game (7.3), and also puts up 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Lopez is averaging 15.3 points, 1.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bobby Portis is averaging 14.0 points, 1.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen puts up 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 21.3 7.5 1.6 0.5 3.1 2.1 Jrue Holiday 18.3 4.0 7.3 0.4 0.3 2.6 Giannis Antetokounmpo 12.7 5.5 3.4 0.2 0.5 0.4 Bobby Portis 10.5 7.6 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.9 Khris Middleton 10.1 3.5 4.2 0.9 0.0 1.0

