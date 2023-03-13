Bucks vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 13
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (40-26) are 2-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSWI
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Bucks vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 118 - Kings 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (244.5)
- The Kings' .561 ATS win percentage (37-28-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .537 mark (36-26-5 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 2 or more (60.4%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Sacramento and its opponents are more successful (50% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (47.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 44-10, while the Kings are 11-13 as moneyline underdogs.
Bucks Performance Insights
- Milwaukee has been led by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by surrendering only 111.9 points per game. It ranks ninth in the league in points scored (115.9 per contest).
- So far this season, the Bucks rank 14th in the league in assists, averaging 25.2 per game.
- The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.9 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Of the shots taken by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.2% of them have been two-pointers (64.8% of the team's made baskets) and 44.8% have been from beyond three-point land (35.2%).
