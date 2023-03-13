The Milwaukee Bucks, with Brook Lopez, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Lopez, in his most recent game (March 11 loss against the Warriors) posted 19 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

With prop bets in place for Lopez, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.3 21.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA 24.5 23.2 30.4 PR 23.5 21.9 28.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Brook Lopez has made 5.8 shots per game, which accounts for 13.7% of his team's total makes.

Lopez is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lopez's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.2.

The Kings are the 27th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 118.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Kings have conceded 41.8 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

The Kings are the 28th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.3 assists per contest.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 34 17 9 3 2 1 0

