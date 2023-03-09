The Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (37-28) at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 134-123 victory over the Magic in their most recent game on Tuesday. Brook Lopez's team-leading 26 points paced the Bucks in the victory.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Out Hand 31.2 11.9 5.5 Goran Dragic PG Out Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.2 2.3 0.5

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Knee), Royce O'Neale: Out (Knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: Out (Rest), Nicolas Claxton: Out (Thumb), Cameron Johnson: Out (Knee)

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks score just 3.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Nets allow (112.6).

Milwaukee is 33-5 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

The Bucks' offense has been much better over their last 10 games, scoring 123.2 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Milwaukee knocks down 3.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.7 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4.

The Bucks record 113.6 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while giving up 108.3 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 232

