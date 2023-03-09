Bucks vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 9
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (37-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI.
Bucks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 117 - Nets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- The Bucks have been more successful against the spread than the Nets this year, tallying an ATS record of 36-24-5, as opposed to the 35-30-0 record of the Nets.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 36.4% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (100%).
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the over/under 47.7% of the time this season (31 out of 65). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (29 out of 65).
- The Bucks have an .811 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-10) this season, better than the .370 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (10-17).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bucks Performance Insights
- Milwaukee has been lifted by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by giving up only 111.7 points per game. It ranks ninth in the league in points scored (115.8 per contest).
- This season, the Bucks rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 25 per game.
- The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.7 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Milwaukee is attempting 49.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 55.3% of the shots it has attempted (and 65.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.2 threes per contest, which are 44.7% of its shots (and 34.9% of the team's buckets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.