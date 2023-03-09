Bucks vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 9
The Brooklyn Nets (37-28), on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (47-18). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Nets matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Bucks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-9.5)
|230
|-450
|+360
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-9.5)
|230.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-12)
|-
|-769
|+550
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Bucks (-12.5)
|-
|-950
|+650
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Bucks vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank ninth in the league while giving up 111.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +269 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets put up 113.6 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has put together a 38-24-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 34-30-1 record against the spread this year.
Bucks and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+190
|-
|Nets
|+25000
|+9000
|-598
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.