The No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) will square off against the No. 12 seed Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at United Center, beginning at 6:30 PM.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin Stats Insights

Wisconsin is 10-2 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Badgers are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 89th.

The Badgers put up an average of 65.2 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 69.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

When Wisconsin allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 14-10.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Wisconsin is scoring fewer points at home (64.9 per game) than on the road (67.9).

The Badgers are giving up fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than away (72.2).

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin makes fewer treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (9.1), and makes a lower percentage away (32.7%) than at home (39.1%) too.

Wisconsin Schedule