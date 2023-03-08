How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 8
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings (28-26-9) -- who've lost six straight -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (22-36-5) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
You can see the Red Wings try to take down the Blackhawks on TNT.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2022
|Blackhawks
|Red Wings
|4-3 (F/OT) CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (223 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- With 156 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 29 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Seth Jones
|53
|10
|21
|31
|49
|42
|-
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Taylor Raddysh
|63
|14
|12
|26
|23
|28
|55.6%
|Philipp Kurashev
|62
|9
|16
|25
|23
|38
|44.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|62
|14
|11
|25
|35
|42
|38.1%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 205 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
- The Red Wings' 186 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|62
|23
|36
|59
|34
|47
|54%
|David Perron
|63
|16
|23
|39
|28
|28
|22.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|62
|17
|21
|38
|14
|11
|48.4%
|Andrew Copp
|63
|6
|28
|34
|32
|15
|48.7%
|Lucas Raymond
|55
|15
|18
|33
|20
|24
|31.3%
