Tuesday's contest at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has the Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) at 12:00 PM ET (on March 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-63 win for Green Bay, so expect a tight matchup.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 69-65 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in their most recent game on Monday.

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 64, Cleveland State 63

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix's best win this season came in a 64-49 victory on February 23 over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.

The Phoenix have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Green Bay has 17 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 67) on February 23

82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 67) on January 14

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 74) on December 18

73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on November 18

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 121) on December 14

Green Bay Performance Insights