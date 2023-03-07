The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 117-111 win over the Wizards (his last action) Antetokounmpo posted 23 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks.

In this article, we look at Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 31.2 26.0 Rebounds 12.5 11.9 9.9 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.3 PRA 50.5 48.6 42.2 PR 44.5 43.1 35.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made 11.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 21.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 4.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.7 points per game.

Allowing 42.1 rebounds per game, the Magic are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 25.8 assists per game, the Magic are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Magic are the 26th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 28 31 7 6 3 1 0 12/5/2022 33 34 13 5 2 2 1

