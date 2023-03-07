The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 117-111 win over the Wizards (his most recent action) Lopez posted 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 17.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA 22.5 22.8 27.4 PR 21.5 21.5 25.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Magic

Lopez has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 12.2% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 101.9 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Magic have given up 113.7 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.8 assists per contest, the Magic are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 13.0 makes per game, 26th in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 27 18 3 2 4 0 1

