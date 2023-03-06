Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (26-4) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-18) squaring off at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 6.
The Phoenix are coming off of an 85-57 win against Wright State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 53
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix notched their signature win of the season on January 14, when they grabbed an 82-65 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).
- Green Bay has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (16).
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 67) on February 23
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 74) on December 18
- 73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on November 18
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 121) on December 14
- 56-46 over Northeastern (No. 133) on November 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix's +454 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.2 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 53.0 per contest (eighth in college basketball).
- On offense, Green Bay is scoring 67.2 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (68.2 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- The Phoenix post 70.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.
- Green Bay is allowing 50.7 points per game this year at home, which is 4.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (55.6).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Phoenix have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 68.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.