The top-seeded UConn Huskies (27-5) are taking on the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) in the Big East Tournament on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Marquette vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up 6.5 more points per game (65.4) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (58.9).

Marquette has a 19-8 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Marquette is 18-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.

The Huskies put up 18.6 more points per game (75.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.2).

UConn has a 26-4 record when putting up more than 57.2 points.

UConn is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 65.4 points.

The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.

The Golden Eagles shoot 39.2% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Huskies concede.

Marquette Schedule