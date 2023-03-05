The top-seeded UConn Huskies (27-5) are taking on the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) in the Big East Tournament on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Marquette vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles put up 6.5 more points per game (65.4) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (58.9).
  • Marquette has a 19-8 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
  • Marquette is 18-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.
  • The Huskies put up 18.6 more points per game (75.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.2).
  • UConn has a 26-4 record when putting up more than 57.2 points.
  • UConn is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 39.2% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Huskies concede.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Xavier W 58-46 Cintas Center
2/27/2023 DePaul W 98-80 Al McGuire Center
3/4/2023 St. John's (NY) W 57-47 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 UConn - Mohegan Sun Arena

