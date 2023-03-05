Sunday's game at Mohegan Sun Arena has the UConn Huskies (27-5) matching up with the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-9) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 5). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-59 victory as our model heavily favors UConn.

In their last game on Saturday, the Golden Eagles claimed a 57-47 victory against St. John's (NY).

Marquette vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 70, Marquette 59

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' signature victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). The Golden Eagles secured the 59-52 win at home on February 8.

The Golden Eagles have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 30th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 33rd-most.

Marquette has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

The Huskies have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 15/AP Poll)) on November 20

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 57) on March 4

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 57) on February 18

72-63 on the road over DePaul (No. 61) on January 4

Marquette Performance Insights