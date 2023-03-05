The Milwaukee Bucks (45-18) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (30-33) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI

NBCS-DC and BSWI Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Bucks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Wizards 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 5.5)

Wizards (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Bucks' .556 ATS win percentage (35-24-4 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .476 mark (30-32-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Milwaukee is 18-11-1 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Washington puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Washington and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 49.2% of the time this season (31 out of 63). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (30 out of 63).

The Bucks have an .804 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-10) this season, better than the .410 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-23).

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee is posting 115.5 points per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, ceding only 111.5 points per game (fifth-best).

This year, the Bucks rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 24.9 per game.

The Bucks sport a 36.4% three-point percentage this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 14.7 threes per contest (fourth-best).

This season, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 44.6% three-pointers (34.8% of the team's baskets).

